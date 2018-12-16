Virat Kohli's Dismissal Was Surprising For India, Says Jasprit Bumrah

Virat Kohli scored his first century in the ongoing Test series against Australia, sixth Down Under, as India scored 283 in reply to the hosts' first innings total of 326 in the second Test in Perth on Sunday. The Indian captain made 123 runs off 257 balls before he was given out by the on-field umpire. Fast Bowler Jasprit Bumrah , who claimed three wickets in the match, said the visitors were "surprised" at the on-field umpire's call that led to Virat Kohli's dismissal .

Kohli's dismissal triggered a controversy after Peter Handscomb took the catch at second slip off Pat Cummins' bowling and on-field umpires deferred to the third umpire with a soft signal of out, meaning only conclusive evidence could overturn the decision.

However, TV replays were not sufficient enough to overturn the decision, which left the Indian fans and Kohli disappointed as the skipper walked off the ground without acknowledging the ovation for his superb innings of 123.

"We were a little surprised by the on-field call but now that it's been done means it's been done. We will move forward with the game. That's about it," said Bumrah when asked about the controversial decision.

Virat Kohli scored his 25th Test hundred to help India score 283 runs in their first innings. But the last six wickets fell for 60 runs which meant that they surrendered a 43-run lead.

Talking about Kohli's knock, Bumrah said, "Obviously, we were in a bit of bother at the start (of the day), and then the way he played, the way he carried his whole innings was infectious.

"He has been doing all the time and he is an inspiring leader. He leads from the front. So, it's a good thing for the team and hopefully he will keep doing it in future as well."

The hosts finished day three on 132/4 and took an overall 175-run lead in the second Test. Bumrah said that they would want to restrict Australia to as few runs as possible on day four.

"Tomorrow the first session will be important. We want to take early wickets, so it will restrict the total to as less as possible and that will help us to chase it in the fourth innings. In my eyes, our team is capable of chasing any total but we will try to minimise as much as possible," he said.

"If you see the match, nobody has really gotten out (to balls that come) off the track. The crack is just there but it doesn't do a lot. It's only in the mind. So yeah, we will not take that into consideration (while batting)," he added.

In the second innings, the Indian pacers tested the Australian batting line-up, and didn't allow them to settle down with regular breakthroughs.

(With PTI inputs)