Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And Other Indian Stars Undergo First Training Session

With a few days remaining for India vs Australia series to get underway, the visitors underwent their first training session at The Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday. The stadium will play host to the first of three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, slated to take place on November 21. Pictures of India's practice session were posted by the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter account. Indian wicketkeeper Rishabah Pant was seen fine tuning his batting while top-order batsman Rohit Sharma also took to the nets.

Cricket Australia also posted a picture of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sweating it out in the field.

Among others, premier Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Krunal Pandya and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik were seen having a chat.

Some post #TeamIndia's first training session at The Gabba! pic.twitter.com/zeznMTsWoA — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2018

Earlier in the day, team India head coach Ravi Shastri vowed that skipper Virat Kohli will not tone down his passionate approach despite Australia's new, polite approach when the two teams battle it out in the four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that begins on December 6 at Adelaide Oval.

"He won't take his foot off the gas that is for sure," he warned. "He loves coming to Australia, he's passionate about his game and the pitches here suit his style of play."

Shastri added that his team has learned from their losses in series defeats against other Test nations in 2018 as well as from four years ago in Australia and his current squad is well-placed for success.

Following the T20Is series, India will play Australia in four-match Test series, with the inaugural match slated to take place in Adelaide from December 6.

The visitors will end their tour with the third and final ODI on January 18, 2018.