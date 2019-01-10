MS Dhoni Stumps Rain In Australia By Practising Indoors. Watch

MS Dhoni's return to the Indian squad is now making waves on social media. After his practice session pictures went viral on Wednesday, the former Indian captain has now stumped rainfall in Australia by resorting to an indoor-training session ahead of the first One-day International between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter on Thursday to post a video where MS Dhoni can be seen attending a nets session indoors. BCCI wrote, "When it's raining outdoors, we switch to indoors."

MS Dhoni was recently left out of the Indian T20I squad against Australia, and now the 2011 World Cup-winning captain's return has strengthened the Indian dressing room, as his experience will do a world of good to Team India.

Dhoni is likely to join India for the 2019 World Cup, which will be held in England, after a gap 20 years. The last time the World Cup was held in England, Australia had emerged champions under the stewardship of Steve Waugh. Australia had defeated Pakistan in the final.

Before the World Cup starts, MS Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2019, which starts March 23. The coveted T20 tournament will be played in India with the BCCI clearing the air over prospects of the 2019 edition being played in Dubai or South Africa.