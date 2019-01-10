 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Cheteshwar Pujara Thanks Viv Richards For High Praise After India's Historic Win

Updated: 10 January 2019 20:12 IST

Viv Richards congratulated India for creating history in Australia and heaped praise on Cheteshwar Pujara.

Cheteshwar Pujara top scored in the four-Test series with 521 runs. © AFP

Cheteshwar Pujara displayed tremendous grit Down Under and guided India to their first-ever Test series win in Australia with consistent batting performances. He accumulated 521 runs with three hundreds in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney as the number one-ranked Indian Test team clinched the series 2-1. Among all the congratulatory messages for an impressive show Down Under, Cheteshwar Pujara was awestruck with the encouraging words by Windies legend Viv Richards. "Thank you so much Sir! Means a lot coming from someone I've looked up to!," Puraja said in reply to Richards' congratulatory tweet.

On Tuesday, Richards congratulated India for creating history in Australia and heaped praise on Pujara along with India captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri.

"Remarkable performance from @imVkohli and team down under. Exceptional batting from @cheteshwar1 as well in such difficult conditions, going on to make history. And @RaviShastriOfc, keep up the great work with the team. All the best! @BCCI," the 66-year-old batting great captioned the video message on Twitter.

In the 30-second-long video, Richards said: "Let me take this opportunity to congratulate Virat and and your team for such a magnificent performance Down Under. And to Pujara, just magnificent batsmanship. I just felt real gold stuff."

With victories in Adelaide and Melbourne, India clinched the 2018-19 Border-Gavsakar Trophy 2-1. Australia had won the second Test in Perth, while the fourth Test in Sydney ended in a draw following persistent rain in the last two days.

India will now take on Australia in three-match One-Day International series, starting in Sydney on Saturday.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Australia vs India 2018/19 Cheteshwar Pujara Cricket
Highlights
  • India won the four-match Test series against Australia 2-1
  • Pujara scored three centuries in the Test series Down Under
  • Viv Richards posted special message for Kohli and Pujara
Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 08 January 2019

Advertisement

