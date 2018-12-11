India vs Australia: Australia Coach Justin Langer Hints At Bouncy Wicket For Perth Test

Indian cricket team started the four-match Test series against Australia with a 31-run win in Adelaide on Monday. Ahead of the second Test, to be played from December 14 to 18 in Perth, Australia coach Justin Langer has said he is hoping to get a pitch full of bounce and pace in the newly built Optus Stadium. Australia will aim for a series equaliser in Perth after having suffered a narrow defeat in Adelaide. "I'm really fascinated and can't wait to see what the Optus wicket brings," Justin Langer said, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"I went and watched a bit of the game, NSW versus WA. Certainly some pace and bounce. We've (also) seen some pace and bounce in it during the one-dayers and T20 game," Langer added.

Langer, who played 105 Tests for Australia, gave an update on Australian skipper Tim Paine's finger injury that he suffered on the fifth day of the Adelaide Test. "He's obviously had issues with it before but he is 100 per cent ready to go," the Australian coach said.

Paine sustained an injury on the same finger that has been operated seven times in the last seven years. Langer lauded the Australia captain for his grit, saying: "Painey is the toughest pretty boy I've ever met in my life. Even if it was snapped in about four places he'd still be right. He's absolutely fine."

Earlier, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting claimed that the Perth wicket will be more suitable for the home team. "I think Perth will definitely be a lot more suitable for our guys than the Indians. But our players need to bounce back pretty quickly," Ponting told reporters.