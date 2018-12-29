 
Australian Batsmen Should Learn From Virat Kohli, Feels Batting Coach Graeme Hick

Updated: 29 December 2018 19:25 IST

Graeme Hick gave the example of Virat Kohli to the Australian batsmen.

Graeme Hick, Australian batting coach, wants his batsmen to learn from Virat Kohli. © AFP

Graeme Hick, Australian batting coach, on Saturday said that his batsmen should learn from Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Hick's opinion comes after the hosts surrendered meekly in the first innings against a strong Indian bowling attack. The 52-year-old gave Kohli's example and said that he shows a lot of discipline, patience and intent whenever he steps out to bat. "We spoke about how Kohli went about it. We knew (Cheteshwar) Pujara, even Kohli, one of the most explosive batters, got to 20 off 25, 26 balls, then the rest of his innings took whatever it was," Hick said on SEN Radio on Saturday.

"For the best player in the world to change his innings and play like that, if you can't be on the same field as him and watch him and learn from what he is doing, then you are in the wrong space.

"There are certainly things our players can take out of that. It takes a lot of discipline, a lot of patience and, on top of that, you have got to bat with intent," he added.

Hick added that it was disappointing to see his hard work not being replicated on the field.

"It's disappointing as a head coach. You feel if you are putting the work in and doing the right things, over a period of time, the players learn. Unfortunately, it's not the easiest thing to learn out in the middle at the MCG of the Boxing Day Test match," said the former England batsman.

"You have got to learn quickly in international cricket these days because you don't get a lot of time to remedy what you might feel is wrong."

Australia were 258/8 in their second essay with pacer Pat Cummins top-scoring for the hosts with an unbeaten 61.

The home team require another 141 runs with two wickets remaining to win the Test.

(With IANS inputs)

