1st Test: Indian Bowlers Bottled Australia Up On Day 2, Says Ravichandran Ashwin

The Indian bowlers were on top of their game as they reduced Australia to 191 for seven on a Day 2 track in the Adelaide Test. Pacers Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets each while Ravichandran Ashwin picked three to put the visitors in the driver's seat at the end of day's play. Ashwin, who removed debutant Marcus Harris and got the important wickets of Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh, reckoned that the wicket is going to get slower with time. The 32-year-old Ashwin was also picked as the lone specialist spinner by the visitors for the first Test and he believes that the Indian bowlers bottled Australia up on Day 2.

"When we were batting yesterday it (the pitch) was not as slow as it was today and I think it's going to get slower and slower," Ashwin said at the end of Day 2.

"We don't really isolate it as a fast bowling or spin bowling unit, we identify as a bowling unit together because one cannot exist without the other. Definitely we are working on it and we have done well in the last few years.

"We thought we really bottled them up, soaked the pressure and got the wickets. That's what we have always asked from the bowling unit," he added.

Ashwin also got rid of Marsh after he bowled the middle-order batsman for only 2 runs.

However, the premier Indian spinner said that Marsh is a fantastic player he had noticed his playing style through videos as a part of his preparation for the series, which worked for him.

"Shaun Marsh is a fantastic player, there's a certain pattern we saw trough the videos before we got into the game and it was sort of an initial set-up that we wanted to do and today the plan really worked," Ashwin explained.

Australia will resume Day 3 trailing by 59 runs with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood at the crease.