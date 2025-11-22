Tasmania batter Jake Weatherald registered a two-ball duck on his Australia debut as he was dismissed by England pacer Jofra Archer on the opening day of the 1st Ashes Test in Perth. Weatherald, who was the leading run-scorer in the Sheffield Shield last season with 906 runs in 18 matches, was trapped leg-before-wicket by a 140 kph scorcher from Archer. The 31-year-old southpaw opened the innings with Marnus Labuschagne, instead of Usman Khawaja, after a late call by the team management.

Khawaja wasn't allowed to open as he had not spent enough time on the field towards the end of England's innings. According to multiple reports, Cricket Australia (CA) had initially justified Khawaja's absence from the field as a "toilet break". However, it was later revealed that the 39-year-old had been suffering from back stiffness.

As per ICC regulations, a player who spends more than eight minutes off the field cannot bat or bowl until they have spent the same amount of time on the field.

Khawaja was off the field for 17 minutes, during which England lost three wickets. And, after he returned to the field, Mitchell Starc claimed the last two wickets in five minutes, meaning that he still had seven minutes of penalty to serve.

"Uzzie had some back spasms in the field, so he came off and was getting a bit of treatment, some heat in it, stretching on and off," Cummins, who insisted Khawaja was fully fit leading into the match, told the ABC.

"He got on the wrong side of the timings - a few quick ones at the end meant that he couldn't bat, he missed it by a few minutes.

"I haven't seen him since he batted. He obviously went out there and batted and looks like he's moving okay. Back spasms, I think, are a little bit niggly, but you can kind of get through them.

"Get some anti-inflams (anti-inflammatory drugs) and hopefully he's all right."

Khawaja, who eventually came out to bat at No.4, could not do anything of substance either as his six-ball stay was ended by Carse, nicking the ball into the hands of keeper Jamie Smith.