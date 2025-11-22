Travis Head's explosive century powered Australia to an eight-wicket win over England in the 1st Ashes Test in Perth on Saturday. This was the first Ashes game to finish inside two days since 1921, with the hosts taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Chasing 205, Head, who was promoted to the top of the order, tore into England's bowling with a breathtaking 69-ball hundred. He was caught in the deep with Australia needing just 13 runs to win, before Marnus Labuschagne (51 not out) took them home in the 29th over.

With the win, Australia maintained their 100 per cent record in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with four wins from as many matches. England, on the other hand, remained sixth with 2 wins and 3 losses in 6 matches so far. However, their PCT dropped from 43.3 to 36.1 after the loss at the Optus Stadium.

Updated World Test Championship Standings:

England were on top for the first four sessions but lost control with a batting collapse after the lunch interval on Day 2.

Stokes won the toss, batted and England were skittled for 172, with veteran pacer Mitchell Starc leading an under-strength bowling attack with a career-best 7-58.

Australia were then bowled out for 132, with the highest individual score of 26 and Stokes snaring a five-wicket haul after some early fireworks from his seamers.

In its second innings, the visitors were cruising at 65-1 until the big momentum shift. At 76-2, England lost three wickets without scoring - lucky not to be 4-0 because of a dropped catch - and slid to be all out for 164.

That set up the last innings, with Australia having three days and one session to chase a moderate victory target.

Enter the mustachioed match-winner, Travis Head.

(With AP Inputs)