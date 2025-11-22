England were left shellshocked as Australia, led by Travis Head's century, scripted a stunning comeback to win the 1st Test in Perth on Saturday. The hosts were on the backfoot after resuming Day 2 at 123-9 in their first innings and added just nine to leave England with a 40-run advantage. England were cruising at 65-1 and building an ominous second-innings lead, but Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland had other ideas. The pair struck four times in as many overs to leave the visitors reeling. However, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse added 50 runs for the eighth wicket before England were bowled out for 164 at tea. Chasing 205 to win, Head slammed 123 as Australia achieved the total with eight wickets to spare.

Before the start of the play on Saturday, former England captain Michael Vaughan predicted that the visitors would seize control of the match by batting throughout the day.

"Was that the most dramatic first day of all time? I think it was.. What's Day 2 going to bring.. My prediction is for England to Bat the day and have full control by the end," Vaughan had posted on X (formerly Twitter).

However, Head's 83-ball knock crushed Vaughan and England's hopes, with Australia finishing the game before the close of play on Day 2. Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took a dig at Vaughan after the latter's prediction went all wrong.

"'Full control' full of doubts," Ashwin wrote on X while responding to Vaughan's post.

Head's heroics came on the back of a blistering spell from Boland and Starc, who finished with match figures of 10/113.

"Wow, what a couple of days. It's been unbelievable," said Head.

"The emotions are pretty high. They (England) were seriously good out there yesterday and started to drag it back, so we knew we couldn't afford to let the game slip. To be able to contribute the way I did, it feels pretty special."

(With AFP Inputs)