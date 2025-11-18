The England cricket team faced a stinging attack from the Australian media over its preparation for the upcoming Ashes Test series. The West Australian ran a full-page spread with the headline: "A Green Monster But Cocky Tourists Skip Practice To Play Golf Instead", suggesting that England cricketers were playing golf instead of practicing. The coverage featured pictures of some players on the golf course just days ahead of the first Test starting Friday. Ben Stokes was among those who played golf at the Araluen Estate in Perth before England's warm-up match against the England Lions. This topic has become central to the conversation surrounding England's readiness for the series.

While England played just one warm-up match ahead of the high-profile series, almost all Australian players took part in Sheffield Shield matches. Even England great Ian Botham expressed concern over the visitors' preparations, saying they might struggle to get accustomed to the bounce.

Earlier, former England spinner Monty Panesar backed his countrymen to reclaim the Ashes Down Under for the first time in 15 years, saying that Ben Stokes and Co. will win the series if they clinch the first Test in Perth.

Panesar, who took part in England's away Ashes campaigns in 2006-07 and 2013-14, believes the current squad is better equipped to perform much better than those earlier touring sides that were whitewashed 5-0 in Australia.

Although Australia haven't lost a home Test to England since 2011, Panesar believes the visitors have an edge this time given the hosts' mounting injury concerns.

"You look at Australia and there's no Pat Cummins and no Josh Hazlewood. They've got an opener, which is a David Warner replacement, but we don't know how he's going to go about it. Usman Khawaja in the last couple of years, his record has not been great, let's be honest. So, I just think England are on edge here; if England win the first Test match, they can win the series," Panesar said on SENWA Breakfast.

While Australia boast Nathan Lyon, who has 562 Test wickets, Panesar believes 22-year-old English spinner Shoaib Bashir has the potential to outperform the veteran on his own turf, despite Bashir having only 68 Test wickets at an average of 39.

"I think they (England) will win at Brisbane; Adelaide will probably be Australia; Melbourne, I think maybe Australia again. If it's two-all going into Sydney, it will be the battle of the spinners. And who knows, it could be just Shoaib Bashir coming into his own there, so I believe it'll be 3-2 or 3-1, England," he added.

(With IANS inputs)