Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra made a stunning 'hypocrisy' comment as 19 wickets fell on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test match between Australia and England in Perth. England were bowled out for just 172 and in reply, Ben Stokes took a stunning five-wicket haul to leave Australia struggling on 123/9 at stumps. Chopra took to social media to give his verdict on the day's play and said that such an outcome in a match on a subcontinental pitch would have sparked major questions over the future of the game itself. It was most probably a hint at the criticism that followed the first Test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata.

The Eden Gardens pitch came under a lot of criticism after 17 wickets fell on Day 2 of the encounter and Chopra said that it will be 'peak hypocrisy' if such conversations do no take place on this occasion.

"Make that 19 wickets Such an 'outcome' on a subcontinental pitch would've meant the death of Test cricket. Peak hypocrisy?? Again, maintaining that I'm only following the score...haven't watched the game. That's why used the word 'outcome'," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Former Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik also echoed similar sentiments as he questioned if fans are more forgiving towards pitches that favour pacers as opposed to the spin-friendly ones. All 19 wickets were taken by pacers during Day 1 of the first Ashes Test.

"Is it fair to say people like to see pacers picking plenty of wickets on spicy pitches than spinners on a turning pitch And if that's the case WHY ?????" the former India wicketkeeper posted.

Coming to the match, a rampaging Mitchell Starc took 7-58 to put England on the back foot after Stokes won the toss on a fine day at a packed Perth Stadium and chose to bat.

Harry Brook (52) and Ollie Pope (46) offered the only resistance as they crumbled after lunch.

But England's elite fast bowlers, led by an exceptional Stokes with 5-23, fought back to reduce the hosts to 123-9 at stumps, trailing by 49.

Nathan Lyon was on three with Brendan Doggett yet to score.

(With AFP inputs)