England have collapsed to a 3-0 Ashes defeat to Australia in the space of just 11 days across three Tests. It has been a nightmare series for Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum and co. However, things have been made far worse by reports that have emerged after their defeat in the decisive third Test at the Adelaide Oval. A BBC report has claimed that some England players shockingly spent six days drinking in the nine-day gap between the second and third Ashes Tests, something that is set to be investigated by the team management.

Between the end of the second Test (December 7) and the start of the third Test (December 17), the England team spent four nights at the Noosa beach resort in Queensland, Australia.

However, what was supposed to be a break to help the players switch off from the pressure of the series reportedly did not yield the intended results.

According to the report, some members of the team spent two days drinking in Brisbane after the second Test, and then four more days of doing the same in Noosa, turning the break into somewhat of a "stag-do".

The report further states that players were spotted drinking by the roadside, and that only three players had turned up for a group run along the coast where the entire team was invited.

We have found the England boys in Noosa

Having selfies with all .#barmyarmy #cricket #England pic.twitter.com/FCFz69lFOC — tim crowley (@Timmo_Crowley) December 9, 2025

England Players enjoying beers and Beach in Noosa.



Ben Stokes even clicked some photos with Fans.#TheAshes pic.twitter.com/39RT1cBpJn — The Cricket Express (@TheYorkerBall) December 9, 2025

England managing director Rob Key defended the break in Noosa, but also stated that there will be an investigation on reports that players had spent their time drinking.

"If there's things where people are saying that our players went out and drank excessively then of course we'll be looking into that," Key said, following England's defeat in Adelaide.

"I'm not a drinker. Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol for an international cricket team is not something that I'd expect to see at any stage," he added.

Key stated that as per the information available to them, the players were not involved in any heavy drinking.

"We've added security. We've got enough ways of finding out exactly what happened. And everything that I've heard so far is that they sat down, had lunch, had dinner and didn't go out late and had the odd drink. I don't mind that," Key said.

"If it goes into where they're drinking lots and it's a stag do, that's completely unacceptable. I think a drinking culture doesn't help anyone in any stretch whatsoever. (But) I have no issue with Noosa if it was to get away and just throw your phone away, down tools, go on the beach, all of that stuff," he added.

With two Tests remaining in the ongoing Ashes series, England will be aiming to salvage at least a consolation win.