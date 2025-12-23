Former India captain Rohit Sharma took a hilarious dig at England amid their struggles in the ongoing Ashes against Australia. The visitors are no longer in contention for regaining the Ashes Urn, as they trail 3-0 in the five-match series Down Under. The Ben Stokes-led side lost the first two Tests in Perth and Brisbane by eight wickets each, both within three days, before suffering a crushing 82-run loss in Adelaide on Sunday. Head coach Brendon McCullum has come under the scanner following the series-conceding loss, with some former England players demanding his resignation. Speaking at an event in Gurugram, Rohit highlighted the challenges of playing Test cricket against Australia in their backyard and took a subtle dig at the current English side.

"Australia mein khelna sabse difficult hai, aap England ko puch hi sakte ho (playing in Australia is the most difficult; you can ask England about it)," said Rohit in a viral video.

England's goal will be to avoid a third 5-0 series whitewash in Australia in the last 20 years, following such scorelines in the 2006-07 and 2013-14 Ashes series.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, McCullum said, "We are obviously disappointed. We came here with high hopes, high ambitions and lofty goals, and we have been outplayed across three Test matches. You have got to cop it sweet when you do not quite achieve what you are hoping to."

"We knew coming down here that Australia is a very strong team in their own conditions. We thought we would be competitive and seize some pressure moments, but we have not been able to do so. With the ball, we have not quite been relentless enough with our accuracy and challenging on the surface in the areas we need to. With the bat, we have not scored enough runs, we haven't quite found the tempo we need to operate at either. And in the field, we have let opportunities go," he added.

