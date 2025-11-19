Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath has been dropped from the Australian Broadcast Corporation's (ABC) commentary team for the upcoming Ashes, prompting a late reshuffle in the roster. McGrath parted ways with ABC due to the broadcaster's strict policy on betting affiliations. He is currently involved in a brand campaign with bet365, alongside former teammate Ricky Ponting, which will run throughout the Australian cricket summer.

The ABC released a statement confirming McGrath's exit, emphasising their commitment to organisational policy. "The ABC and Glenn McGrath have mutually parted ways for this Ashes," an ABC spokesperson said in a statement.

However, McGrath could return to ABC's panel as early as next year, with both parties keen to "renew their relationship."

"We look forward to seeing Glenn around the grounds throughout the series and would welcome working with him in the future. Our great commentary team, led by Jim Maxwell and Corbin Middlemas, is excited for the first test in Perth this Friday," the statement added.

Bet365 are a "gold partner" of Cricket Australia, with their branding set to appear on the boundary rope padding during the Ashes.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH), Tom Moody will replace McGrath in ABC's roster for the first Test in Perth. He will join Darren Lehmann and former Test quicks Jason Gillespie and Stuart Clark to provide expert analysis, alongside Jim Maxwell and Corbin Middlemas.

Squads for the First Test:

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England: Ben Stokes (captain), Harry Brook (vice captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.