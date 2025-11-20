The much-awaited Ashes Series 2025‑26 between Australia national cricket team and England national cricket team gets underway in Perth on November 21, 2025, setting the stage for one of cricket's most intense rivalries. England, who haven't won the Ashes Down Under since 2011, arrive looking to upset the hosts, while Australia will hope to leverage home advantage despite missing some key players. England's last Ashes victory in Australia was in 2015, so they've been chasing for over a decade.

Australia will be missing influential players: captain Pat Cummins (back injury) and pacer Josh Hazlewood (hamstring) for the start. With those absences, selectors may look at Scott Boland and Brendan Doggett to fill seamer slots. Meanwhile, at the top, options such as specialist opener Jake Weatherald or Marnus Labuschagne are under consideration. England's pace attack is stacked: Archer, Wood, Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Carse and Matthew Potts among others, many hitting 90 mph+ and offering speed and aggression. Ben Stokes' big-game experience will also matter.

Here's everything you need to know about dates, timings, squads and live-streaming in India.

Schedule & Timings

1st Test – 21 Nov (Friday) Perth Stadium, Perth at 8 a.m. IST.

2nd Test – 4 Dec (Thursday, D/N) The Gabba, Brisbane at 10 a.m. IST.

3rd Test – 17 Dec (Wednesday) Adelaide Oval, Adelaide at 5 :30 a.m. IST.

4th Test – 26 Dec (Friday) MCG, Melbourne at 5 a.m. IST.

5th Test – 4 Jan 2026 (Sunday) SCG, Sydney at 5 a.m. IST.

Squads: Australia & England (1st Test only)

Australia: Steve Smith (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England: Ben Stokes (C), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (WK), Mark Wood.

Live Telecast & Streaming

Fans in India can catch the action of all five Tests which will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD.

For streaming, every match will be available on JioHotstar.

With titles, formats, and legacies on the line, the 2025-26 Ashes promises high drama and big narratives. Whether it's Australia looking to dominate at home or England hunting for a rare win, fans are in for a thrilling series.

