Mitchell Starc said Friday he was always confident in his ability to get wickets after bagging seven on the opening day of the first Ashes Test, with more of the same needed to keep Australia alive. The 35-year-old was a one-man wrecking ball against England at Perth Stadium, taking 7-58 to skittle them for 172. The tourists responded with their own fast-bowling fire, reducing Australia to 123-9 at stumps to leave the match finely poised. Starc began his destruction in the first over by removing Zak Crawley and was at times unplayable.

"I mean, it's always the plan, isn't it? But it doesn't always happen that way," he said of his knack of bagging wickets in the first over.

"I've just been pretty fortunate to have done it a few times. But it's always been my role to be aggressive, look for wickets.

"I've never been one to worry about economy rates.

"My role is to go looking for wickets, especially with the new ball, and hopefully make inroads into the opposition."

The 101-Test veteran is carrying an extra burden with Pat Cummins (back) and Josh Hazlewood (hamstring) sidelined, but he said it was not something that played on his mind.

"Actually, strangely, I've been quite calm all week, even when we got to the ground," he said.

"It's unfortunate that we haven't got Josh and Pat with us, but we still have a fair bit of experience in the bowling attack."

With Australia trailing by 49 runs heading into day two, Starc knows he will have to turn it on again on Saturday to keep Australia in the hunt.

But he is unfazed and refused to blame the pitch for 19 wickets falling in a day.

"Two pretty good bowling attacks. Credit to both. I mean, I thought we bowled pretty well, and I thought they bowled pretty nicely.

"So I think it's just one of those days where you get two attacks that are on the money for the whole day, and we sit here with 19 wickets down.

"But it's two innings of cricket and a long time left in this series."

