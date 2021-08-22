Story ProgressBack to home
World Athletics U20 Championships: Shaili Singh Wins Silver Medal In Women's Long Jump
India's Shaili Singh won the silver medal in women's long jump at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi with a best attempt of 6.59m.
Shaili Singh clinched India's third medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi.© Twitter
India's Shaili Singh won the silver medal in women's long jump at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi with a best attempt of 6.59m. She came agonisingly close to the gold medal, falling short by just 0.01m, with Sweden's Maja Askag winning it with a best effort of 6.60m. Ukraine's Mariia Horielova took the bronze medal. It was India's second silver medal -- and third overall -- at this year's edition of the U20 Championships.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on Olympics 2020, Olympics 2020 Medal Tally, Live Cricket Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.