Namibia's Christine Mboma ran 100m in an incredible time of 9.86 seconds during the women's 4x100 relay event at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi. Running the last leg for the relay final on Sunday, she clocked 9.86s to help Namibia win the silver medal, finishing behind Jamaica. Given that the world record in women's 100m is 10.49s, Mboma's effort was a rather sensational one. In fact, her time would have even won her the bronze medal in the men's 100m at the Tokyo Olympics.

Namibia registered a national U20 record time of 43.76 in the event, while Jamaica won the gold medal with a world record time of 42.94 in the U20 age group.

Her sprint in the 4x100m relay saw her carry on her rich vein of form. On Saturday, Mboma won gold in the women's 200m event.

In her semi-final, 18-year-old Mboma ran 22.41sec to break the U20 world record before her compatriot Beatrice Masilingi went 0.22sec quicker in her own qualifier.

In the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, Mboma won the silver medal, finishing just behind Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah.