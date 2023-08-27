World Athletics Championships Live Updates: Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will go for his maiden World Athletics Championships gold medal in the final of the men's javelin throw event at Budapest, Hungary on Sunday. India's DP Manu and Kishore Jena will also be competing in the main event that will start 11:45 pm onwards. Later on the day, Indian men's team will be competing in 4x400 m relay final. The quartet of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh set a new Asian record of 2:59:05 on Saturday to advance to the final of the event.

Here are the Live Updates of World Athletics Championships:

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle August 27 2023 21:12 (IST) World Athletics Championships Live: Javelin dreams! Current Olympic champion in men's javelin throw - Neeraj Chopra - booked his spot in the finals as well as the Paris Olympics with a throw of 88.77m. Manu and Jena also qualified for the final of the men's javelin event along with Neeraj. Share Link

August 27 2023 21:07 (IST) World Athletics Championships Live: Big day for Indian athletes! Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Kishore Jena, Parul Chaudhary and the men's 4x400 relay team will be in action for India on Day 9 of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Kishore Jena, Parul Chaudhary and the men's 4x400 relay team will be in action for India on Day 9 of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Share Link