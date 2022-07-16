India's Avinash Sable finished third in his heat with a timing of 8 minutes and 18.75 seconds to qualify for the final of the men's 3000m steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships. The 27-year-old from Beed, Maharashtra, is also the national record holder in the 3000m steeplechase with a timing of 8.12:48 - the record was set at the Rabat Diamond League in June.

More updates to follow