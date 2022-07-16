Story ProgressBack to home
World Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable Qualifies For 3000m SteepleChase Final
he 27-year-old from Beed, Maharashtra, is also the national record holder in the 3000m steeplechase with a timing of 8.12:48 - the record was set at the Rabat Diamond League in June.
File image of Avinash Sable© Twitter
India's Avinash Sable finished third in his heat with a timing of 8 minutes and 18.75 seconds to qualify for the final of the men's 3000m steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships. The 27-year-old from Beed, Maharashtra, is also the national record holder in the 3000m steeplechase with a timing of 8.12:48 - the record was set at the Rabat Diamond League in June.
More updates to follow
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC T20 Worldcup 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.