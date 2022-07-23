Indian athlete Annu Rani on Saturday finished seventh in the women's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships with a best throw of 61.12m. Competing in her second consecutive final in the showpiece, Rani achieved her best of the day in her second attempt but failed to cross 60m mark in other five throws on Friday. Her series read 56.18m, 61.12m, 59.27m, 58.14m, 59.98m and 58.70m. She has a season's and personal best of 63.82m.

Earlier, in the qualification round, with a last attempt throw of 59.60m Annu Rani sealed a second consecutive finals in the World Championships. Annu was on the verge of ending her campaign after starting with a foul throw and 55.35m in her second try but sent her spear to 40cm short of 60m in her third and final attempt on the fifth day of competitions. She finished fifth in the Group B qualification round and made it to the finals as eighth best across the two groups.

She has a season's and personal best of 63.82m. She had broken her own national record with a throw of 63.82m while winning gold during the Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition in May in Jamshedpur.

Annu qualified for her second consecutive World Championships finals in her third appearance in the showpiece. She had finished eighth in the finals with a best throw of 61.12m in the last edition in 2019 in Doha. She could not qualify for the finals in 2017 in London after finishing 10th in her qualification group.

