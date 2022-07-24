Neeraj Chopra continued to make history for India on Sunday as he followed up his gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics with a silver in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Chopra became just the second Indian to win a medal at the World Championships after long jumper Anju Bobby George. While Anderson Peters of Grenada won the gold medal with a best throw of 90.54m, Chopra's best attempt was an 88.13m throw that saw him edge Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch for the silver medal. As soon as he made the throw, Chopra let out a loud roar, knowing that he had achieved something special before the javelin even landed.

Watch: The throw that won Neeraj Chopra silver at the World Athletics Championships

Vadlejch won bronze with a best throw of 88.09m, while Germany's Julian Weber finished 4th with a best attempt of 86.86m.

Chopra made his 88.13m throw in his fourth attempt. He started with a foul throw and then registered a throw of 82.39m. He bettered his performance with a throw of 86.37m in his third attempt, but he was still fourth at that stage.

He then had his silver-winning throw, after which he made two foul throws.

Anderson Peters, however, was too good for Chopra on the day, making three throws that crossed the elusive 90m mark.

He registered throws of 90.21m, 90.46m and 90.54m with his first, second and sixth attempts respectively.

Chopra had qualified for the javelin throw final with a throw of 88.39m on Friday.