Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a ceremony on Monday. Taking to Twitter, the star athlete posted a photo of him receiving the award and promised fans to continue working hard. "Aaj Rashtrapati Bhawan mein rashtragan sun kar rongte khade ho gaye the! Incredibly honoured to be presented the Padma Shri by Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. I will continue to work hard to bring more success to my nation and its people", he wrote.

Aaj Rashtrapati Bhawan mein rashtragan sun kar rongte khade ho gaye the! Incredibly honoured to be presented the Padma Shri by Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. I will continue to work hard to bring more success to my nation and its people. pic.twitter.com/jm3I3HQnnv — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) March 28, 2022

The post was well-received by fans, with everyone passing on their well-wishes to Chopra.

One fan wrote, "You are the sunshine ,you are most pure human being ..soo happy today ,wanna see you taking Bharat Ratna soon ..n I m sure you will get that ."

You are the sunshine ,you are most pure human being ..soo happy today ,wanna see you taking Bharat Ratna soon ..n I m sure you will get that . pic.twitter.com/f25gSS8a2M — Devyani kubade (@devyani_kubade) March 28, 2022

Another user commented, "You are a miracle that never ceases to be miraculous, full of beauty and forever beautiful!"

Chopra became India's first winner of a track and field gold medal in the Olympics last year, winning gold in javelin throw at the Tokyo Games with a throw of 87.58 metres in his second attempt.