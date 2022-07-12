A 94-year-old sprinter from India, Bhagwani Devi Dagar, recently won a gold medal at the World Masters Athletics Championships held in Tampere, Finland.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, informed that Ms Bhagwani won the gold with a time of 24.74 seconds. Additionally, she also bagged a bronze medal in shot-put. "Truly commendable effort," the Department of Sports wrote in the post.

India's 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar!



She won a GOLD medal at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds.🥇She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put.



Truly commendable effort!👏 pic.twitter.com/Qa1tI4a8zS — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) July 11, 2022

The World Masters Athletics Championships is an event organised for athletes aged 35 years and older. It was held from June 29 to July 10 in Finland.

Ms Bhagwani's achievements were appreciated in all corners of the nation. Ministers including Anurag Thakur, Hardeep Singh Puri and Piyush Goyal congratulated the 94-year-old calling her an "inspiration for all".

Age is no bar ! Very inspiring! https://t.co/nwsRqeWXxO — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 11, 2022

In a Twitter post, Mr Goyal wrote, "The World At Her Feet! We are so proud of you Bhagwani Devi Dagar ji, for bagging a gold & two bronze for India at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland. What an achievement at 94!"

Mr Kejriwal, on the other hand, said, "I congratulate Bhagwani Devi Ji who has won laurels for India at the World Masters Athletics Championships at 94. Her spirit and strength are an inspiration for all of us. India is proud of you, Bhagwani ji. Keep rising."

Promoted

Moreover, Haryana Chief Minister Manhor Lal Khattar also congratulated Ms Bhagwani. He said that at the age of 94, she has become a source of inspiration for the whole world. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Bhagwani Devi for winning 3 medals including gold in World Masters Athletics Championships, Finland. This achievement of yours will work to fill enthusiasm among the youth," Mr Khattar's tweet read when translated into English.

Meanwhile, internet users were also quick to react. While one user wrote, "Super lady... Beyond imagination... Great inspiration for youth" Another said, "The queen of athletics." "She rocks! Great to see an amazing athlete on the track," added third.