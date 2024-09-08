India's campaign at the Paris Paralympics 2024 concluded with the country fetching a total of 29 medals. On Sunday, Pooja Ojha was the only remaining athlete in action, but she failed to finish inside the top three spots to miss the final berth of the women's kayak single 200m KL1 sprint canoeing event. India, hence, couldn't reach the elusive 30-medal mark at the Paris Games but did manage to better the Tokyo Games tally where the contingent had gathered a total of 19 medals. In the process, India finished the Paris games with record haul of seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, set to finish 18th in the overall medals tally.

The final addition to India's unmatched medal count came from the athletics arena late on Saturday, where Navdeep Singh's silver medal in the men's javelin F41 category was upgraded to gold, capping a spectacular finish to the Games.

At the last edition in Tokyo, India were ranked 24th with five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals.

List of India's Medal Winners At Paris Paralympics 2024:

1. Avani Lekhara in Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 (Shooting) - Gold

2. Mona Agarwal in Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 (Shooting) - Bronze

3. Preethi Pal in Women's 100m T35 (Athletics) - Bronze

4. Manish Narwal in Men's 10m air pistol SH1 (Shooting) - Silver

5. Rubina Francis in Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 (Shooting) - Bronze

6. Preethi Pal in Women's 200m T35 (Athletics) - Bronze

7. Nishad Kumar in Men's high jump T47 (Athletics) - Silver

8. Yogesh Kathuniya in Men's discus throw F56 (Athletics) - Silver

9. Nitesh Kumar in Men's singles SL3 (Badminton) - Gold

10. Thulasimathi Murugesan in Women's singles SU5 (Badminton) - Silver

11. Manisha Ramadass in Women's singles SU5 (Badminton) - Bronze

12. Suhas Yathiraj in Men's singles SL4 (Badminton) - Silver

13. Rakesh Kumar / Sheetal Devi in Mixed team compound open (Archery) - Bronze

14. Sumit Antil in Men's Javelin throw F64 (Athletics) - Gold

15. Nithya Sre Sivan in Women's singles SH6 (Badminton) - Bronze

16. Deepthi Jeevanji in Women's 400m T20 (Athletics) - Bronze

17. Sundar Singh Gurjar in Men's Javelin F46 (Athletics) - Bronze

18. Ajeet Singh in Men's Javelin F46 (Athletics) - Silver

19. Mariyappan Thangavelu in Men's High Jump T63 (Athletics) - Bronze

20. Sharad Kumar in Men's High Jump T63 (Athletics) - Silver

21. Sachin Khilari in Men Shot Put F46 (Athletics) - Silver

22. Harvinder Singh in Men's individual Recurve (Archery) - Gold

23. Dharambir in Men's club throw 51 (Athletics) - Gold

24. Pranav Soorma in Men's club throw 51 (Athletics) - Silver

25. Kapil Parmar in Judo Men's - 60kg (Judo) - Bronze

26. Praveen Kumar T64 High Jump (Athletics) - Gold

27. Hokato Sema in Men's Shot Put F57 (Athletics) - Bronze

28. Simran Singh in Women's 200m T12 (Athletics) - Bronze

29. Navdeep Singh in Men's Javelin F41 (Athletics) - Gold

With PTI Inputs