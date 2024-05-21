Reigning Paralympics champion Sumit Antil on Tuesday defended his F64 javelin throw world title while Thangavelu Mariyappan and Ekta Bhyan also grabbed gold medals in their respective high jump and club throw events on a productive day for India in the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan. Antil, who had won gold in the Tokyo Paralympics and 2023 World Para Athletics Championships, sent his spear to a distance of 69.50m to stand on top of the podium.

Compatriot Sandeep won the bronze medal in the same event with a throw of 60.41m.

Tokyo Paralympics silver winner Thangavelu Mariyappan then grabbed the gold in T63 high jump with a championship record of 1.88m.

Earlier in the day, Ekta Bhyan secured the gold medal with a season's best throw of 20.12m in the women' F51 club throw competition. Another Indian Kashish Lakra took the silver with an effort of 14.56m in the same event.

