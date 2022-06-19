Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra continued to shine as he bagged a gold medal at the Kuortane Games on Saturday after registering a throw of 86.69m in his first attempt. This was enough to outdo his rivals -- 2012 Olympic champ Keshorn Walcott and 2019 world champion Anderson Peters. The weather conditions in Finland for the event were less than ideal as the athletes had to deal with rain and wet conditions.

The athletes were seen struggling during their run-up and Chopra was no different as he endured a nasty slip during his third attempt.

The Indian star then chose not to throw in the last three final attempts.

After an intentional foul on his second, he slips on his third.. Testing conditions out there…#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/71qRFcEEyJ — Naveen Peter (@peterspeaking) June 18, 2022

The Athletics Federation of India clarified that Neeraj Chopra was alright after the nasty fall and there was nothing to worry about.

"News from Kuortane: All well with @Neeraj_Chopra1 after that bad slip on his third attempt. Nothing to worry about," the official handle of AFI tweeted.

Well done #NeerajChopra, congrats for one more top class performance #Indianathletics pic.twitter.com/EaMHJAGi6v — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 18, 2022

Before Kuortane Games, Neeraj had begun his season by taking part in the Paavo Nurmi Games where he bagged a silver medal after registering a throw of 89.30m.

This throw of 89.30m is also a national record.