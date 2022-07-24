India's ace athlete Neeraj Chopra created history yet again as he became the first man from the country and only the second Indian ever, after long jumper Anju Bobby George, to win a medal at the Athletics World Championships, as he sealed a silver medal with a throw of 88.13 metres in the final at Oregon in the USA. World champion Anderson Peters defended his title in style with three throws of over the 90 metre mark. Neeraj, who ha d a slow start to the final, produced a big throw in his fourth attempt, which helped him land a podium spot.

There was a huge amount of expectation from the ace athlete and his fans immediately took to social media to congratulate the star, who had won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year to create history as he became only the second Indian after shooter Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold in the Olympics.

Here are some of the reactions of his fans and eminent personalities on Twitter as Neeraj won the silver medal

Heartiest congratulations to our

Golden Boy @Neeraj_chopra1 & @RohitJavelin for qualifying to the finals of #WorldAthleticsChamps!



Eldhose Paul also made us proud by becoming the 1st Indian to reach the Men's Triple Jump Final.



Best wishes for your future sports!



Jai Bharat pic.twitter.com/uVbXvxQuqQ — RajyavardhanRathore (@Ra_THORe) July 22, 2022

Historic Silver Medal for #India ????????



Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra wins historic Silver Medal at World Athletics Championship after Olympics.



Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1



Your hard work has paid off & you've given India yet another reason to celebrate after Tokyo Olympics pic.twitter.com/NCWzbSNWI4 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 24, 2022

It's a historic World Championship Medal for #India ????????



Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra wins Silver Medal in men's Javelin Throw final of the #WorldAthleticsChamps with a throw of 88.13m



Congratulations India!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nbbGYsw4Mr — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 24, 2022

If you are in the competition, then our medal is assured..???????????????? Neeraj Chopra... pride of India ????... #NeerajChopra #javelinthrow #WorldAthleticsChampionships2022 pic.twitter.com/FS9tNwxM2R — Hiral Patel (@Hiral____) July 24, 2022

Olympics ????

Commonwealth games ????

Asian games ????

Asian championships ????

South Asian games ????

World championships ????



Neeraj chopra in big events is different gravy altogether. ????#WCHOregon22#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/E3YWh2UufW — s (@_sectumsempra18) July 24, 2022

Neeraj Chopra has created history again by winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Oregon. He becomes the 1st man and the 2nd Indian to win medal at the World Championships after long-jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze in 2003.

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 ???????? pic.twitter.com/H6epZwCMPu — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 24, 2022

#NeerajChopra has once again made #IndianArmy and the Nation proud. #IndianArmy congratulates Subedar Neeraj Chopra on winning #SilverMedal in men's #Javelin in World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 with throw of 88.13 meters.#WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/oNsHfJEets — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 24, 2022

First silver medal by an Indian at a world championships ever! Let that sink in India - this boy has created history yet again @Neeraj_chopra1 - keep it up - keep flying the flag ???????? higher — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) July 24, 2022

Promoted