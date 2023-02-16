Neeraj Chopra is a trailblazer in Indian athletics. The 25-year-old javelin thrower is the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in athletics and has got several other laurels in his short but glorious career. After the historic gold in Tokyo, star javelin thrower has continued to raise expectations with a silver at the World Championships, before adding another feather in his cap by winning the Diamond League Finals gold. His best throw so far has ben 89.94m, which he achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden in June, last year.

Recently, Neeraj uploaded a training video on social media which has gone viral. In the video, Neeraj can be seen doing multiple jumps over hurdles. In less than a day, the video has got over 56,000 like on Twitter.

Watch: Neeraj Chopra Shows Extreme Athleticism, Leaves Internet Amazed

Neeraj earlier said that he hopes to cross the 90m barrier this year. In hindsight, Chopra thinks he could have achieved the mark in Stockholm. "In this new year, I hope I will put an end to this question. I could have done that if I landed my foot a few centimetres ahead. Yes, it's just a matter of six centimeters -- but a magical mark for an athlete. Whenever you talk about a top athlete we all say like this he's done 90m," he said.

"But I'm not bothered about the pressure of expectations. It will happen when it has to. It could have happened last year or the year before, but maybe God has kept a perfect time and place for that." He's not bogged down by the pressure of expectations and said he always took them positively.

"I don't think much about the expectations. Yes, you have to handle both your own and others' expectations. But when I'm competing, my mind goes blank."

