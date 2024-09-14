Diamond League Final 2024 LIVE Streaming: After missing out on a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, India's Neeraj Chopra will look to cap off his season on a high when he competes in the men's javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2024 in Brussels. Neeraj, who won a silver medal at the Olympics, qualified for the Diamond League final after securing 14 points from two second-place finishes in the one-day events in Doha and Lausanne. Neeraj's season-best attempt came during the Lausanne leg last month, where he threw 89.49m. However, he finished second courtesy of Grenada's Anderson Peters throwing a Meet Record of 90.61m.

In the standings, Peters and German star Julian Weber held the top two positions with 29 and 21 points, respectively.

Where will Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League Javelin Throw Final take place?

Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League Javelin Throw Final will take place on Saturday, September 14.

When will Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League Javelin Throw Final take place?

Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League Javelin Throw Final will take place at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

What time will Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League Javelin Throw Final start?

Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League Javelin Throw Final will start at 11:52 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League Javelin Throw Final?

Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League Javelin Throw Final will be telecast on Sports 18.

Where to follow the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League Javelin Throw Final?

Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League Javelin Throw Final will be streamed live for free on Jio Cinema.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)