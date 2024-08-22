India's double Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to compete at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne. Battling from a groin injury, Neeraj claimed a silver at the recently-concluded Paris Olympics 2024. He had won a historic gold medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021. In just two weeks after his glory at the Paris Games, Neeraj will be seen in action again. He will be competing at the big meet in Lausanne that will have the likes of Anderson Peters and Jakub Vadlejch. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who bagged a gold medal in Paris Olympics, would not be a part of this meet.

Neeraj needs to finish in the top-six of the Diamond League Meetings series to qualify for the season finale that is set to take place in Brussels.

When will Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Event at Lausanne Diamond League take place?

Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Event at Lausanne Diamond League will take place on Friday, August 23 (IST).

Where will Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Event at Lausanne Diamond League be held?

Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Event at Lausanne Diamond League will be held at at the Pontaise Olympic Stadium, Lausanne, Switzerland.

What time will the Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Event at Lausanne Diamond League start?

Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Event at Lausanne Diamond League will start at 12:22 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Event at Lausanne Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Event at Lausanne Diamond League will be telecast live on the Sports18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Event at Lausanne Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Event at Lausanne Diamond League will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)