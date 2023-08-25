Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Event, World Athletics Championships, Live Updates:Neeraj Chopra will begin his World Athletics Championships campaign on Friday in the qualifying rounds of the men's javelin throw event in Budapest, Hungary. The Olympic gold medalist will be playing in Group A Qualifier. He is heading into the championships as the world's top-ranked javelin thrower and will be aiming to win that elusive gold to boost not only his personal cabinet but also India's rising credentials in athletics. In total, 27 javelin throwers divided among Groups A and B, will be playing the qualifiers with an eye for the 12-man final, which is scheduled for Sunday. The automatic qualifying mark for the final is 83.00 m.

August 25 2023 12:45 (IST) Qualifying Scenario! The authorities have set 83 metres has been kept as the automatic qualifying mark. At least 12 players will be going into the final which will take place on Sunday.

August 25 2023 12:31 (IST) The Order Of Throw! India's Neeraj Chopra will be the last athlete in action in Group A, according to the order of throw, on the World Athletics Championship website. Manu DP will be 14th.

August 25 2023 12:23 (IST) Neeraj Eyes 90m mark Neeraj Chopra, whose Personal Best is 89.94, would be determined to breach the 90m mark in the World Athletics Championships, be it in the qualifying round or the final.

August 25 2023 12:16 (IST) Welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the World Athletics Championships 2023 Javelin Throw event. Alongside the 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra, two other Indians will be in action today. Neeraj will be in Group A, alongside DP Manu, while Kishore Jena will be participating in the Group B.