India's Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra ended his 2021 professional season due to a lack of training since his return from Tokyo Olympics. "The packed schedule of travel and a bout of illness has meant I have not been able to resume training since Tokyo and therefore, along with my team, have decided to cut short by (my) 2021 competition season to be able to take some time off, recharge and come back stronger for a packed 2022 calendar which includes the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games," wrote Neeraj Chopra in an Instagram post.

Neeraj Chopra won gold in men's javelin throw at the Tokyo Games and became the first Indian to win an Olympic gold in athletics.

His return to India was marked by successive felicitation ceremonies and media interviews and in one such interview Neeraj said he missed Diamond League tournament as he couldn't train due to "incessant number of functions".

"The attention (after Olympic success) is indeed important, but there's a Diamond League at the end of the month. I had planned to participate in it, but my training stopped completely once I returned from the Olympic Games because of the incessant number of functions," Neeraj told The Times Of India in an interview.

"This is why I feel my fitness is not up there now. I can't compete properly. That's why I have to skip the event. I had planned to compete in at least two-three events.

"These things need to change in Indian sport. All other Olympic champions are participating in Diamond Leagues. Their season is continuing.

"We can't be satisfied with one gold medal. We need to think at a global level. We need to continuously perform at global events like the Diamond Leagues."