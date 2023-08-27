Tokyo Olympics champion and star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will aim to clinch his first World Athletics Championships gold medal when he competes in the final of the men's javelin throw event at Budapest, Hungary on Sunday. On Friday, India's 'Golden Boy' qualified for the final featuring 12 players in style with a season-best throw of 88.77 m, as per Olympics.com. Not only Chopra but DP Manu (81.31m) and Kishore Jena (80.55m) also advanced to the same event as three Indians qualified the final of an event in the World Championships for the first time ever.

When will Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships 2023 take place?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships 2023 will take place on Sunday, August 27.

Where will Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships 2023 take place?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships 2023 will take place in Budapest, Hungary.

Advertisement

What time will Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships 2023 start?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships 2023 will start at 11:45pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships 2023?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships 2023 will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India.

Advertisement

Where to follow the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships 2023?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships 2023 will be streamed live on JioCinema app and web.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)