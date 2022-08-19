When you think of Neeraj Chopra, the image that usually pops up is of the 24-year-old running up to his mark, hurling the javelin and then spreading his arms out in celebration before the stick even lands. However, he is a man of many talents and in a recent video, he has impressed fans with his strength and agility as he performed a pole-climbing exercise. Chopra shared a video on Friday where he can be seen first climbing up a diagonal pole and then climbing back down.

The feat could very well feature in an episode of shows like "American Ninja Warrior", where contestants have to perform difficult physical tasks to get through an obstacle course.

Watch: Neeraj Chopra shows off his athleticism in new video

After winning the historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year, Neeraj Chopra returned to action with a bang this year. He twice broke the national record in javelin throw, before winning silver at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

However, an injury he suffered during the World Championships final meant he was ruled out of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

However, he is set to return to action soon.

Neeraj Chopra figured in the list of competitors for the Lausanne Diamond League Meeting on August 26. But he is yet to take a call on his participation in the prestigious competition.