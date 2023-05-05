Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra returns to action on Friday, May 5 as he begins his campaign in 2023 at the Doha Diamond League. India's first track and field Olympic champion and first Indian ever to win a Diamond Trophy, Neeraj, will feature among a host of champions in one of the most prestigious athletics events. Neeraj will be seen in action for the first time since his sensational 88.44m throw that clinched the 2022 Diamond Trophy in Zurich. The Doha meet will also see Commonwealth Games triple jump champion Eldhose Paul compete in a field including reigning Olympic champion Pedro Pichardo from Portugal and reigning Diamond League winner Andy Diaz Hernandez from Cuba.

When will Neeraj Chopra's event at Doha Diamond League 2023 take place?

Neeraj Chopra's event at Doha Diamond League 2023 will take place on Friday, May 5.

Where will Neeraj Chopra's event at Doha Diamond League 2023 take place?

Neeraj Chopra's event at Doha Diamond League 2023 will take place at the Qatar Sports Club.

What time will Neeraj Chopra's event at Doha Diamond League 2023 start?

Neeraj Chopra's event at Doha Diamond League 2023 is expected to start from 10:14 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Neeraj Chopra's event at Doha Diamond League 2023?

Neeraj Chopra's event at Doha Diamond League 2023 will be broadcast on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's event at Doha Diamond League 2023?

Neeraj Chopra's event at Doha Diamond League 2023 will be streamed live on JioCinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)