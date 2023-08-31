Story ProgressBack to home
Zurich Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra and Murali Sreeshankar Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra Aims To Continue Purple Patch
Neeraj Chopra and Murali Sreeshankar Zurich Diamond League Live: Boosted with a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships just days before, India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will aim to continue his purple patch.
Zurich Diamond League Live: Neeraj Chopra (in picture) will be eyeing another gold.© AFP
Neeraj Chopra and Murali Sreeshankar, Zurich Diamond League Live: Boosted by the historic gold medal at the World Athletics Championships, India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be aiming to continue his purple patch when he takes the field at the Diamond League meet in Zurich. Neeraj clinched the World championship gold with a throw of 88.17m. Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be competing at the meet. The long jump event will start first and then the javelin throw will follow.
Here are the Live Updates of Diamond League meet in Zurich:
- 23:33 (IST)Zurich Diamond League 2023 Live Updates: Murali Sreeshankar!Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be in action and he would be looking to redeem himself after failing to qualify for the final round at the World Championships.Sreeshankar, who has a season's and personal best of 8.41m, jumped a below-par 7.74m to finish 22nd overall in the qualification round. He is currently third in the long jump standings of this Diamond League season, with 10 points from two events.
- 23:25 (IST)Zurich Diamond League 2023 Live Updates: Official timings!Neeraj Chopra's event will start at 12:12 AM IST on Friday morning while Sreeshankar will be seen contesting in the long jump event from 11:54 PM IST.
- 23:17 (IST)Zurich Diamond League 2023 Live Updates: Diamond League!The Zurich leg is the last one in the Diamond League series where men's javelin throw event is on the roster before the season finale in Eugene, USA on September 16-17 where the Diamond League champion will be crowned.
- 23:05 (IST)Zurich Diamond League 2023 Live Updates: Current standings!Neeraj Chopra, who won the Diamond League final trophy last year, sits third with 16 points from two events. Vadlejch (21 points from three events) and Weber (19 from three events), who finished fourth in Budapest with 85.79m, are on top and at second place respectively.
- 22:56 (IST)Zurich Diamond League 2023 Live Updates: Familiar opposition!In Zurich, where he is competing four days after being crowned world champion, Chopra will be up against familiar rivals like Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, bronze winner in Budapest with 86.67m, Julian Weber of Germany and two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.Only Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, silver medallist in Budapest, will not be there in Zurich.
- 22:47 (IST)Zurich Diamond League 2023 Live Updates: Record alert!Neeraj Chopra became only the third javelin thrower in history to hold both the Olympic and World Championships titles after world record holder Jan Zelezny of the Czech Republic and Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway.
- 22:37 (IST)Zurich Diamond League 2023 Live Updates: Perfect answer!A reporter asked Neeraj's mother Saroj Devi in a press conference how she felt to see her son beating a Pakistani athlete. She won many hearts with her response, saying it doesn't matter which place the athlete comes from.“Look, all have come to play in the field. One or the other will definitely win. So there is no question of being from Pakistan or Haryana,", adding, “It is a matter of happiness. Even if that Pakistani had won, there would've been great happiness," she said.
- 22:32 (IST)Zurich Diamond League 2023 Live Updates: Neeraj's modest answer!On being asked about how he felt after winning the gold medal, Neeraj said that he controlled his tears and would look to deliver a better performance than this in his next attempt."Thought I'd get emotional but didn't cry. I tend to control myself emotionally but these are proud moments and the adrenaline is such that you end up crying sometimes. Hopefully, I'll throw better next time and cry with you all. Even after the second throw today, I was thinking that I should be pushing myself more as I was feeling that a better throw would come," Neeraj told NDTV.
- 22:27 (IST)Zurich Diamond League 2023 Live Updates: Neeraj power!Neeraj Chopra will be coming to the tournament with a lot of confidence after clinching a historic gold medal in the World Championships and another good performance here will truly put him on a brilliant position ahead of Asian Games.
- 22:18 (IST)Zurich Diamond League 2023 Live Updates: Welcome guys!Hello guys, welcome to the live blog of Diamond League meet. India's javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will be competing in their respective events tonight. Stay connected.
