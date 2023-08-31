Zurich Diamond League 2023 Live Updates: Murali Sreeshankar!

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be in action and he would be looking to redeem himself after failing to qualify for the final round at the World Championships.





Sreeshankar, who has a season's and personal best of 8.41m, jumped a below-par 7.74m to finish 22nd overall in the qualification round. He is currently third in the long jump standings of this Diamond League season, with 10 points from two events.