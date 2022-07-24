Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made history on Sunday as he became only the second Indian athlete to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships. Chopra won the silver medal in the men's javelin throw final with a best attempt of 88.13m. Grenada's Anderson Peters won the gold medal, while Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic won bronze. Former India long jumper Anju Bobby George, who had won the World Championships bronze back in 2003, congratulated Neeraj on the achievement, saying that it has been a long wait for a medal for India.

"I would like to congratulate Neeraj first of all and I'm really happy that he is coming back with the silver medal at the World Championships. It was a long wait -- 19 years -- and now I have company. So, Neeraj, I am waiting for you. Good luck for the Commonwealth Games," Anju Bobby George told NDTV.

She also said that while Olympic Games are different, the World Athletics Championship is the pinnacle in athletics.

"World Championships are different for the athletes. It is the highest that we compete for. Olympics games are a different thing but as far as athletics is concerned, the World Championship is the highest. The toughness of the competition is different and handling the pressure isn't easy. It's a silver after the Olympics gold from the same man, and keeping up the momentum in pressure. We were all feeling the pressure, so I am very happy that he won the silver medal," she added.

It was a nervy start for the Olympic gold medallist as he started the final with a foul throw.

He then registered throws of 82.39m and 86.37m in his second and third attempt, respectively.

Chopra, however, made a strong comeback in his fourth attempt, and came up with a big throw of 88.13m to climb from fourth to the second spot.

His fifth and sixth throws were fouls.