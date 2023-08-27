The Indian men's 4x400m relay team on Saturday made the country proud with a sensational performance in the heats of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest. The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, and Rajesh Ramesh helped India shatter the Asian record, clocking 2 minutes and 59.05 seconds to qualify for its maiden final round of the World Athletics Championships on Saturday. India finished second in heat number one behind USA (2:58.47) to make it to the final to be held on Sunday.

What did I just watch?



India competing with USA and Trinidad in Mens Relay!! Wow!!



India competing with USA and Trinidad in Mens Relay!! Wow!!



"Fantastic. They all need to be encouraged and supported well. Athletics is where we should become good and show our capabilities," wrote a fan.

"When they run for their country and not for themselves it is all possible," wrote another fan.

"Wow! What a performance by India!" and "treat to watch" were some of the other comments.

The top three finishers in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final. The earlier Asian record of 2:59.51 was in the name of the Japanese team. The earlier national record was 3:00.25 set in 2021.

The Indians gave the world record holders Americans a run for their money, finishing closely behind them.

India eventually finished second overall also after the two heats, behind the USA, but ahead of strong teams like Great Britain (3rd; 2:59.42) and Jamaica (5th; 2:59.82).