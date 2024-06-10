Asian Games bronze medallist athlete Gulveer Singh shattered the men's 5,000m national record to finish second at the Portland Track Festival High Performance Meet. Competing in the Paul Banta Memorial race, the 26-year-old clocked 13:18.92 to better the earlier national mark of 13:19.30 set by Avinash Sable at the Sound Running On Track Fest in Los Angeles last year. Gulveer, who hails from western Uttar Pradesh, now holds the national record in both 10,000m and 5,000m races. He had won the 10,000 bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year in a time of of 28.17.21 seconds.

American distance runner Dylan Jacobs, a three-time NCAA champion, topped the event, clocking 13:18.18.

India's Kartik Kumar finished 17th with a timing of 13:41.07, while Sable, who has a season's best of 13:20.37, did not finish the race.

In the men's 5,000m high performance event, Abhishek Pal came up with a personal best of 13:41.57 to finish third.

The Portland Track Festival is is one of the premier track meets in the United States and several Olympic champions, world record holders, national record holders and countless Olympians have raced at the events here throughout the years.