Neeraj Chopra continued his fiery form and once again made the entire country proud after he clinched the gold medal in the javelin throw event of the World Athletics Championship in Budapest on Monday. The 25-year-old became the first Indian to register this historic feat. The wishes are pouring in from all over the country for Neeraj, who defeated Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem to add another gold medal to his prestigious tally. The celebrations are going on in the entire country, especially in Neeraj's hometown, Haryana.

The moment Neeraj won the gold medal, a wave of celebration went up in his village as his family members and other relatives started dancing and cheering. Sweets were distributed as the entire village celebrated India's Golden Boy's victory with great enthusiasm.

"This is a golden moment for our family, our village, and the entire country. His golden medal is a joyous moment for the country. My message to youth is that they must listen to their parents and parents should also support their children in every field, be it academics or sports," Neeraj's father Satish Kumar told ANI.

Meanwhile, another member of the family said, "First of all, I would like to thank God for all the blessings and all the fellow countrymen for all the support and love they have shown. This is not just a happy moment for us but for the entire country. What more can we ask for when the entire country is awake late night and watching Neeraj's game? This is a proud moment and we shall celebrate it whole-heartedly."

Neeraj's mother Saroj Devi said: "He has brought laurels to the country by winning the Gold Medal. We will celebrate after he comes back..."

After the event, Neeraj opened up on how the Men's Javelin Throw final was perceived, especially back home, with the contest being dubbed as a battle between India and Pakistan.