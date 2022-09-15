India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra just finished a great season. After winning a silver medal at the World Championships, he became the first Indian to win a Diamond League final with a best throw of 88.44m. The Olympic gold medallist is currently enjoying a break from the sport and is travelling in Switzerland. He has been posting several photos and videos of his trip on social media. Recently, he went for skydiving too. He posted a video of it with the captaion: "Sky is not the limit!"

Watch: Neeraj Chopra Goes Skydiving

While he has been consistently throwing in the high eighties, Chopra has yet to cross the 90m barrier, but he is least perturbed by that as he feels winning matters the most. He best throw so far has ben 89.94m, which he achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden in June.

"I am not disappointed at all, it's (90m) just a magical mark. It all depends on how you perform on that day, how you handle the situation... If you touch 90m and don't win, then also it doesn't matter..

"So there is no 90m pressure on me, no disappointment, when it has to happen, it will happen.

"The important thing is World Athletics now takes note of Indian athletes and their performance." He added, "I want more athletes from India to compete in top tournaments, lot of team from other countries were participating in the Diamond League Finals. It will help them in terms of experience too." Chopra's excellent run has ensured that Indians now expect a gold medal from him every time he walks out to compete.

With PTI inputs