Neeraj Chopra had his arms up in celebration before his first throw at the Lausanne Diamond League meet even landed -- a sight all too familiar. As it turns out, the attempt -- a monster 89.08m throw -- was good enough to help him finish on top and continue a rather brilliant year. None of the competitors came close to matching his throw, with Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch finishing second with a best attempt of 85.88m and USA's Curtis Thompson completing the podium. This was also the first time an Indian clinched the top spot in a Diamond League meet.

The Lausanne Diamond League meet marked Chopra's return after the injury that he picked up at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The injury meant he couldn't defend his Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham.

However, he dominated the field in Lausanne, and comfortably notched a first place finish.

After his 89.08m throw, Chopra followed up with a second attempt of 85.18m.

With none of his competitors throwing better than even his second attempt, Chopra skipped the third throw.

His fourth throw, unfortunately, was a foul throw.

He skipped his next throw as well, while Vadlejch recorded his best throw in the fifth round.

Chopra threw 80.04m with his final attempt, and let out an embarrassed smile, knowing he had all but secured the top spot.

With only the top three throwing the final rounds, Neeraj's win was secured when both Valkejch and Thompson

Earlier this year, Chopra had finished second in the Diamond League meet in Stockholm and has now got a top place finish to better that.

He also twice bettered the national record that he himself had held earlier.

He set a new national record first at the Paavo Nurmi Games and then bettered it in Stockholm.