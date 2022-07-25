India's Neeraj Chopra scripted history on Sunday as he became the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships after Anju Bobby George achieved the feat in 2003. Neeraj registered a throw of 88.13m in his fourth attempt and hence he secured the silver medal. Anderson Peters secured the gold medal after registering a throw of 90.54m.

After the win, Neeraj spoke about how he spoke to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, and congratulated him for a great throw in the final.

"I spoke to Arshad after the competition ended. I told him that he did very well. He replied that he had issues with his elbow. I further congratulated him for a great throw and it was a great comeback from his injury and it was commendable that he threw the javelin over 86 metres," said Neeraj during a virtual press conference.

It was during the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018, a picture of Arshad and Neeraj had gone viral when the duo were greeting each other at the podium.

Neeraj also opened up about feeling a little discomfort in his thigh after the fourth attempt in the final.

Promoted

"After the 4th throw, I did feel a bit of discomfort in my thigh, I wasn't able to put in that much effort. That was on my mind, but I just wanted to make sure I can throw. So I strapped my thigh. Hopefully it will be fine. I will know by morning how it feels or if there is something to worry about," said Neeraj.

Grenada's Anderson Peters won the gold medal with a throw of 90.54m while Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch won bronze.