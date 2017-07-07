Asian Athletics Championships: Mohammed Anas, Nirmala Sheoran, PU Chitra Win Gold Medals

India won four gold medals on Day 2 of the Asian Athletics Championships at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday. Indian sprinters Mohammed Anas and Nirmala Sheoran added the first two gold medals of the day to India's tally as they won the men's and women's 400 meters race, respectively. Sheoran clocked 52.01 to win the gold in the women's event. While Anas clocked 45.77s to win gold in the men's event, Rajiv Arokia clocked 46.14s to bag the silver. The third gold medal for India on Friday went to PU Chitra who won the women's 1500m race. The fourth gold of the day was won by Ajay Kumar Saroj in the men's 1500m event.

Chitra and Saroj's medals gave India a total of six gold medals in the ongoing championships to consolidate the host country's lead.

Chitra has also qualified for upcoming World Championships (in Women's 1500m) by virtue of winning this gold medal.

Chitra clocked 4:17.92 to win the race while Saroj clocked 3:45.85 to emerge victorious in his event.