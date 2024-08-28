Nigeria-born British athlete Divine Iheme looks ready for the grand stage, having impressed one and all with his breathtaking speed on the track. Iheme could be a name that fans would be singing for a long time, after the 14-year-old ran the 100m in a stunning 10.30 seconds at Lee Valley Athletics Centre, breaking the previous record of 10.51 seconds set by Jamaican speedster Sachin Dennis. Only two years ago, when he was aged 12, Iheme was covering the 100m distance in 11.3 seconds. The teenager has made significant progress, to clock 10.30 seconds, breaking the 'world record' in that age group.

If Iheme continues his progress at the same pace, the legendary Usain Bolt's record of finishing a 100m race in 9.58 seconds could be in jeopardy. Iheme isn't the only teenager making waves on the 100m track. 16-year-old Australian Gout Gout also stunned the athletics world recently.

THIS GUY IS RIDICULOUS!! 10.56s!!! AT FOURTEEN

He went viral after running a 100m race at the Queensland Athletics Championships in March in a lightning quick 10.29 seconds. The two could go on to fight for the top podium spot for years to come, creating a duopoly similar to what football greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo did for nearly two decades.

Much like Iheme, Gout was also compared to Bolt after he showed his fiery speed on the track.

"It's pretty cool because Usain Bolt is arguably the greatest athlete of all time and just being compared to him is a great feeling," Gout told news.com.au in April.

"Obviously I'm Gout Gout so I'm trying make a name for myself. If I can get to the level he was that would be a great achievement."

Gout had also revealed that he admires Erriyon Knighton and Noah Lyles, the 100m gold medal-winner at Paris Olympics.

"I like Erriyon Knighton because he is a youngster competing up against the best, and Noah Lyles because he is running crazy times," Gout had said.

