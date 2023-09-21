The Indian men's football team finally opened their account in Asian Games 2023 with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bangladesh on Thursday. The Sunil Chhetri-led side started their campaign with a devastating 1-5 loss against China but things were much better against Bangladesh as they controlled major portions of the game. It was Chhetri who proved to be the hero once again for the side as he converted a penalty late in the game to hand India the victory. After the match, he lauded the side for the result but was disappointed with how they attacked and failed to convert major chances.

Complete Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally

"It was frustrating. lot of things we could have done well like the passing in the final third. End of the day, getting three points was essential. Playing three games in five days is not easy. A lot of ice baths coming up," Chhetri said after India's win over Bangladesh.

"Let's not talk about preparation, man. After a game like this, you don't want me in trouble. Prep or no prep, boys here or not here, 17 players or 30, all that is behind us. We'll give all that we have [in the next game]. Whatever we talk about now will not affect us in the next game, so chuck it," he added.

The 39-year-old veteran scored from the spot in the 85th minute to help his team earn full points after the 1-5 hammering at the hands of hosts China on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Bangladesh goalkeeper dived the right way but could not do anything against Chhetri's fabulous knock from the spot as the ball went past him.

India were awarded the penalty after a foul Bangladesh captain Rahmat following a long ball to Bryce Miranda at the edge of the box.

(With PTI inputs)