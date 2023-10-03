Attacking opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal set the Asian Games stage on fire as the Indian team took on Nepal in the men's cricket quarter-final match. Jaiswal looked in fine form as he became the first Indian to score a hundred in the Asian Games 2023, reaching the triple-digit score in just 48 balls. In the process, Jaiswal also went on to break a record set by Shubman Gill who was the youngest to score a century for India in T20 international cricket.

Shubman Gill was 23 years and 146 days old when he scored his first T20I ton for India. Jaiswal, on the other hand, reached his century at the age of 19 years, 8 months and 13 days.

While Jaiswal scored a ton, Rinku Singh's late cameo took India past the 200-run mark.

Chasing a massive target of 203 runs, Nepal lost their first wicket early. Avesh Khan dismissed Aasif Sheikh in the 4th over at 10. Nepal tried to steer the innings by batting steadily, however, they could not succeed as they lost their second wicket in the 9th over. This time Sai Kishore cleaned up Kushal Bhurtel at 28.

Nepal were looking helpless as two more batters went back to the pavilion in the 11th over. Ravi Bishnoi struck his magic and picked up the wickets of Kushal Malla (29) and Rohit Paudel (3).

Nepal made a comeback in the 14 over when Airee hit three consecutive sixes in Dube's bowling. But, Ravi Bishoi again pushed them back by dismissing Dipendra Singh Airee at 32 in the 15th over.

Advertisement

Nepal's seventh wicket was dismissed in the 17th over with Sompal Kami's dismissal by Avesh Khan at 7.

Gulshan Jha was dismissed in the next ball by Arshdeep Singh in the 18th over.

Avesh got his third wicket by clearing up Sandeep Lamichhane as Nepal failed to chase the target.

With ANI inputs