Wrestler Vinesh Phogat will not compete at the 2023 Asian Games due to a knee injury. She announced the decision on X in a post. Vinesh, a former World Championship medallist and one of the most prominent faces of the wresters' protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was earlier given a direct entry by an ad-hoc panel into the continental extravaganza along with Bajran Punia. That led to a huge controversy, with several young wrestlers pointing out that this was not the right way. However, now it has become official that Vinesh would not be part of the Hangzhou event, starting September 23.

"I wanted to share an extremely sad piece of news. A couple of days ago on 13th August 2023, I injured my left knee in training. After doing the scans and examinations, the doctor has said that unfortunately, surgery is the only option for me to recover," she wrote.

"I will be undergoing surgery on 17th August in Mumbai. It was my dream to retain my Asian Games gold medal for India which I won in 2018 in Jakarta. But unfortunately, this injury has ruled out my participation now." She also said that she has informed all concerned authorities so that the reserve player can be sent to the Asian Games.

Vinesh's exit now clears the way for Antim Panghal's inclusion in the squad. The U-20 world champion Panghal had won the trials and was put on standby.

"I would like to request all the fans to continue supporting me so that I can make a strong comeback on the mat soon and prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Your support gives me a slot of strength," Vinesh wrote.